'Meri Party Sabko Pata Ho': TVK MLA S Keerthana’s VIDEO Speaking In Fluent Hindi Impresses Internet - WATCH

The 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election results have reshaped the state’s political landscape, bringing several fresh faces into the spotlight. Among the most talked-about newcomers is S. Keerthana, a 29-year-old MLA from actor-turned-politician Vijay’s party, Tamil Nadu Vetri Kazhagam (TVK).

A recent interview featuring Keerthana has gone viral online, with viewers praising her confident communication style, progressive political views, and unexpected fluency in Hindi.

Fluent hindi moment wins internet attention

During the interview, Keerthana switched between Tamil and Hindi while addressing national audiences, instantly drawing attention on social media. When questioned about her Hindi skills, she openly explained that language should never become a barrier in public service or governance.

Her ability to communicate beyond regional boundaries was widely interpreted as a signal of TVK’s attempt to position itself within broader national political conversations while remaining rooted in Tamil Nadu’s regional identity.

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“No need to fear money or caste in politics”

Speaking about her electoral success, Keerthana credited voters’ desire for change rather than traditional political advantages.

“There is no need to be afraid of money and caste,” she said, emphasising that people are now willing to support candidates who represent integrity, accessibility, and fresh thinking.

According to her, young leaders are finding space in politics because voters want representatives who understand contemporary social issues rather than relying on legacy politics.

Responds calmly to alliance criticism

Keerthana also addressed criticism from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which accused TVK of political “betrayal” over its alliance decisions, including cooperation with the Indian National Congress.

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She dismissed the allegations, stating that alliances are formed with the goal of governance and public welfare. According to her, multiple parties coming together reflects a shared hope for political renewal rather than opportunism.

Open to ministerial responsibility

When asked whether she aspired to hold major portfolios such as Women and Child Development or Finance, Keerthana responded with humility.

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She said she would accept any responsibility if entrusted by “Vijay Anna,” the party leadership, and the people. She stressed that positions within the government should be determined by merit and public expectations rather than personal ambition.

Speculation about the new government’s priorities intensified when she was asked about the first cabinet decision if Vijay assumes office as Chief Minister. Keerthana chose not to reveal details, saying with a smile, “You will know soon. I want it to be a pleasant surprise for the public.”