'Saawan Ka Chamatkar': Cow Gets Hit By Speeding Train In Uttar Pradesh, Walks Away Unharmed - VIDEO

A dramatic incident at the Palia Ataria railway crossing in Uttar Pradesh has captured widespread attention on social media during the holy month of Sawan. A viral video shows a cow narrowly escaping a dangerous situation after coming onto the railway tracks while a train was passing through the closed crossing.

The incident left bystanders shocked as the animal came dangerously close to the moving train. People watching the scene feared the worst when the train appeared to strike the cow near its rear portion. However, moments later, the cow stood up and walked away from the tracks, appearing to have escaped without major injuries.

Viral video captures cow’s miraculous escape

According to the video circulating online, locals and commuters waiting near the railway crossing recorded the entire incident on their mobile phones. The footage shows the train speeding past the crossing while the cow remains near the tracks, creating a tense moment for everyone present.

The person recording the video said, "It was due to the grace of Lord Shiva on the first Monday of Sawan that the cow survived such a major accident."

The unexpected survival has led many viewers to describe the incident as a miracle, especially as it occurred during the auspicious Sawan period, when devotees across India worship Lord Shiva with great faith and devotion.

Social media users react with prayers and amazement

The video was shared on Instagram by the account 'arvind714yadav' and quickly gained massive attention online. It has received more than 735,000 likes, with thousands of users sharing their reactions in the comments section.

Many people expressed gratitude and wrote messages such as "Har Har Mahadev" after watching the footage. Several users said the cow’s escape was extraordinary, with comments suggesting that faith and divine blessings played a role in the incident.

One popular reaction from viewers was: "Where doctors or techniques fail, God's grace works."