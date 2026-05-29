Russian Tourist Kira Suvorovaa's Video Alleging Harassment While Walking In Agra Goes Viral; Police Say Claims Are 'Misleading'

Agra: A video posted by a Russian woman tourist describing her uncomfortable experience while walking on a road in Agra has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread debate over tourist safety and public behaviour in the Taj city.

The 23-second clip was shared on Instagram by Russian tourist Kira Suvorova, who describes herself as a psychologist on her profile. In the caption, she wrote: “We decided to walk to the shop in Agra. Never do this.”

Viral Video Shows Kira Walking In Agra

The video, reportedly shot on Yamuna Kinara Road, shows Kira walking along the roadside when an auto-rickshaw driver and another man approach her. She appears visibly uncomfortable and continues walking while some locals can be heard saying "Ma'am, Ma'am, Excuse Me Ma'am" in the background. The clip appears to have been recorded by one of her companions walking behind her.

The video quickly gained traction online, receiving more than 23,000 likes and thousands of shares within 48 hours, with many users expressing concern over the experience shared by the foreign tourist.

However, Agra Police later stepped in and said several claims circulating online regarding the incident were misleading and exaggerated.

Agra Police Issues Clarification On The Viral Video

Assistant Police Commissioner Sukanya Sharma clarified that no molestation or explicit harassment had taken place and said some social media posts were spreading false narratives around the incident.

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According to police officials, the tourist had herself recorded and uploaded the video while walking on the road and later shared that she felt uncomfortable during the experience. Authorities said this led to rumours and misleading interpretations being circulated online.

Police stated that they remain committed to the spirit of “Atithi Devo Bhava” and ensuring the safety of tourists visiting Agra, home to the iconic Taj Mahal. Officials also warned that legal action could be initiated against individuals spreading misinformation or inflammatory content regarding the incident on social media.