'River Of Blood' Flows Through Streets Of Hyderabad After Eid Animal Sacrifices? Viral Video Triggers Backlash

Videos from Hyderabad’s Musheerabad area during Bakrid have gone viral on social media, triggering strong reactions online. The clips were reportedly shared by Advocate Neelam on X, who claimed they showed “blood flowing through streets” near the locally known Bangladesh Market area.

Disturbing scenes in viral videos

In the videos, women can reportedly be heard screaming and expressing anger over the situation. Some are seen shaming those responsible, while others can be heard cursing and questioning how such scenes were allowed in a public area. The visuals quickly grabbed attention online and led to heated discussions across platforms.

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Social media reactions intensify

As the videos spread, many social media users tagged PETA India and demanded action over the incident. Several people raised concerns about cleanliness, public hygiene, and the handling of animal sacrifice during Bakrid celebrations.

At the same time, the issue also sparked communal tensions online. Some users attempted to turn the incident into a religious debate, leading to arguments and divisive comments on social media platforms.

Debate around faith and public sensitivity

Many users, however, called for a balanced approach. While they said religious beliefs and traditions should be respected, they also argued that rituals should not hurt public sentiments or create discomfort for others living in shared spaces.

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Some people stressed the importance of carrying out religious practices responsibly, especially in crowded urban areas, so that public spaces remain clean and peaceful for everyone. Others urged people not to spread hate or provoke communal clashes over the issue.

So far, there has been no official statement from local authorities regarding the viral videos or the claims made online. Meanwhile, the incident continues to fuel debate on social media about faith, civic responsibility, and public sensitivity.

Note: FPJ could not verify the authenticity of this video