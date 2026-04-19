'Rich People Funerals': Deceased China Man's Luxury Mercedes-Benz S450L Buried Next To His Tombstone; Authorities Step In After Controversy

A funeral ritual in northeast China has triggered widespread debate online after a luxury car was buried along with a deceased family member, raising questions about tradition, environmental responsibility and modern interpretations of ancestral customs.

Viral video shows luxury car lowered into grave

The incident occurred in Liaoning province, where members of the Jin family organised an elaborate funeral ceremony that included burying a high-end vehicle as part of last rites. Videos circulating on Chinese social media platforms captured an excavator carefully lowering the car into a freshly dug burial pit before workers covered it with soil.

The unusual visuals quickly drew massive online attention, with many viewers expressing shock at the scale of the ritual.

Mercedes-Benz S450L and ‘8888’ number plate add symbolism

Reports identified the vehicle as a Mercedes-Benz S450L, estimated to be worth about 1.5 million yuan (approximately ₹1.49 crore). The car also carried the registration number “8888,” a sequence considered highly auspicious in Chinese culture because the number eight is associated with prosperity, wealth and good fortune.

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For the family, the offering was reportedly meant to ensure comfort and status for the deceased in the afterlife, a belief rooted in traditional Chinese funeral customs where symbolic items accompany the departed.

Tradition meets modern criticism

While offerings such as paper replicas of money, houses or cars are commonly burned during funerals in China, the burial of an actual luxury vehicle shocked many observers.

Online reactions were sharply divided. Critics argued that destroying a functioning car amounted to unnecessary waste and environmental harm, especially given growing global concerns about sustainability and resource conservation. Others defended the family, saying funeral rites remain deeply personal and culturally significant, and outsiders should respect private mourning practices.

Authorities call act ‘feudal superstition’

Local authorities intervened soon after the video gained traction online. Officials described the act as an example of “feudal superstition,” a term often used in China to discourage extravagant or environmentally harmful funeral practices.

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The civil affairs department confirmed that the family had been formally reprimanded and that an investigation was launched to assess possible violations of funeral management regulations.

Family issues public apology, may face penalties

Following public backlash, the Jin family released an apology acknowledging the controversy surrounding the burial. Officials indicated that the family could face financial penalties and may be required to cover expenses related to excavating the buried vehicle, restoring the land, and repairing any environmental damage caused during the ceremony.