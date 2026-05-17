Rhino Turns Aggressive, Tries To Lift Safari Jeep With Tourists At Assam's Manas National Park; Watch Viral Video

A heart-stopping moment unfolded inside Manas National Park, Assam, when a wild rhinoceros suddenly charged at a safari jeep carrying tourists. Dramatic visuals of the encounter, now circulating widely online, captured the frightening seconds when the massive animal rammed the vehicle while visitors sat helpless inside.

The incident occurred in the park’s Bansbari range, one of the most popular zones for wildlife safaris in northeastern India.

Rhino suddenly attacks stationary safari vehicle

According to visuals from the scene, the rhino approached a parked safari jeep without warning before aggressively striking it with its horn. The animal repeatedly pushed against the vehicle, attempting to lift or overturn it, causing the jeep to shake violently.

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Tourists inside appeared visibly terrified as the confrontation lasted several seconds. Despite the intense situation, the driver reacted swiftly and managed to steer the vehicle away at the right moment, preventing injuries.

The footage captures panic inside the jeep as passengers remained seated, unable to exit while the rhino continued its aggressive charge.

Close call ends without injuries

Fortunately, all tourists and staff escaped unharmed. Forest authorities have not reported any casualties or major damage, though the incident has reignited conversations around safety protocols during wildlife safaris.

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Experts note that rhinoceroses may display defensive behaviour if they feel threatened, surprised, or if vehicles unknowingly enter their comfort zone. Maintaining safe viewing distances remains a key rule in protected forests.

Similar incident reported earlier in the same park

This is not the first time such an encounter has been recorded in the reserve. A similar episode took place last year in the Salbari range, where another rhinoceros charged at a halted safari jeep. Viral footage from that incident showed the animal repeatedly attempting to overturn the vehicle before people nearby managed to scare it away. No injuries were reported then either.

Repeated incidents have prompted discussions on stricter safari guidelines and better visitor awareness inside wildlife habitats.