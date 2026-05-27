RFK Jr Handles Two Black Racer Snakes Barehanded While Wife Asks To Let Them Go; Watch Viral Video

A video featuring Robert F. Kennedy Jr. handling two live snakes at a beachfront property has gone viral online, leaving social media users both amused and alarmed.

The clip, posted by Kennedy himself on X, shows the US health secretary casually picking up two black racer snakes while friends and family nearby reacted nervously. As he held the reptiles in the air and showed them to people around him, the snakes repeatedly twisted and lunged in an apparent attempt to escape.

Among those seen in the video were Mehmet Oz and his wife. Kennedy’s wife, actress Cheryl Hines, could also be heard repeatedly warning him to be careful. “Those are dangerous. Honey, honey, let them go,” Hines said in the viral clip.

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Despite the concern around him, Kennedy appeared calm and continued holding the snakes with a smile. At one point, one of the reptiles seemed to bite his hand, though he showed little reaction and carried on interacting with them.

What are black racer snakes?

Black racers are non-venomous snakes commonly found across many parts of the United States, especially in warmer coastal and wooded regions. Known for their speed and defensive behaviour, they often strike or bite when frightened or cornered, but they are not considered dangerous to humans.

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Wildlife experts generally advise against handling snakes in the wild, even non-venomous species, as they can become stressed and may bite in self-defence. Black racers are also known for releasing a foul-smelling musk when threatened.

Social media reacts

The video quickly gained traction online, with users reacting to Kennedy’s relaxed behaviour around the snakes. Many viewers joked about his fearlessness, while others criticised the unnecessary handling of wild animals.

The clip has continued circulating widely across social media platforms, with debate ranging from wildlife safety to Kennedy’s unusually calm reaction after appearing to get bitten.