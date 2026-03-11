'Reverse Gender & Imagine Outrage': Bangladeshi Influencer Slammed After Viral Video Shows Her Hitting Elderly Man During Street Shoot

Instagram/monica_kabir_

A video featuring Bangladeshi influencer Monica Kabir has gone viral on social media, triggering a heated debate among viewers about whether the clip was staged or showed an actual altercation with a passerby.

In the now widely circulated video, Monica Kabir is seen posing with two bags while standing on a busy street in Bangladesh, seemingly filming content for a promotional shoot. Moments later, an elderly man walks past her at close range, and his bag appears to brush against her.

What happens next quickly escalates the situation. Kabir can be seen hitting the man with the bags she is holding and also striking him with her hands while shouting at him in public.

Just seconds after the confrontation, the influencer turns toward the camera, waves, and blows a flying kiss, a moment that has left many viewers questioning whether the incident was genuine or staged for content.

Promotional caption raises more questions

The video was reportedly filmed for the fashion brand Lira Import, and Kabir shared the clip on her Instagram account with the caption:

“@liraimport, where beauty meets bravery. Step confidently into your day!”

Because of the promotional tone of the caption, many users believe the scene may have been scripted as part of the shoot. However, others are concerned that the elderly man may not have been aware he was part of the filming.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Netizens react strongly to viral clip

The video has triggered a flood of reactions online, with many users criticising the influencer’s behaviour and questioning the intent behind the clip.

One user wrote, “He was not checking her out. He just looked at her for a second and continued minding his own business. She literally abused him physically for views.”

Another commenter called out the act as inappropriate, saying, “You have no right to hit an older man. Even if something wrong happened, the right step would be to call the police instead of attacking him publicly.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Some viewers described the video as unnecessarily humiliating for the passerby. “This is not content, this is cruelty. An old man crossing the road did nothing, yet he was beaten and embarrassed for a reel,” one comment read.

Others went further, accusing the influencer of deliberately creating controversy for attention. “This girl clearly did it for views. She should face consequences for such behaviour,” another user wrote.