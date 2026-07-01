Rescue Dog Giselle Survives 5 Days Under Earthquake Rubble In Venezuela; Becomes Symbol of Hope - VIDEO

A small puppy named Giselle has captured global attention after being pulled alive from the ruins of a collapsed residential area in Venezuela, days after powerful earthquakes shook parts of the country. The emotional rescue has gone viral, with the footage spreading widely across social media platforms.

The dog was found in Caraballeda, a coastal city in the heavily impacted La Guaira state, where buildings were damaged and rescue operations have been ongoing since the disaster struck last week.

Trapped for days beneath the rubble

Giselle is believed to have survived for nearly five days under debris following a series of strong earthquakes that caused widespread destruction. Rescue teams working through the rubble discovered the frightened but alive puppy and carefully pulled her to safety.

According to reports, she was immediately given water and checked for injuries after being rescued.

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Emotional rescue moment goes viral

Video footage of the rescue quickly circulated online, showing Giselle licking rescuers and wagging her tail continuously as she was carried away from the wreckage. The heartwarming moment has been widely shared and praised for highlighting resilience even in the middle of devastation.

A post shared by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele described the operation and appealed for help in locating the animal’s owner, stating:

“After 5 hours, we managed to rescue this little dog who responds to the name Giselle, in Residencial El Palmar, Caraballeda. If anyone is her owner, they can approach our teams in the area and prove with photos or videos that she is theirs.”

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Social media reacts with emotion

As the video spread rapidly, users across social platforms expressed a mix of relief, sadness, and admiration for the rescue.

One user commented, “There is no purer and more sincere gratitude than that of a little animal. I hope Giselle’s family shows up soon and they reunite,”

Another wrote, “It’s not for nothing, but let’s learn from the animals, from the little dogs in this life, that we must be grateful from the heart for the person who helps you, who lends you a hand, selflessly, that’s something to value, and it has no price, their good deeds toward their fellow man, acting from the heart as God taught us.”

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A third emotional reaction read, “Honestly, I’ve barely slept since this happened. Thinking about all the pets that are just waiting to die in the rubble. It makes me sick to my stomach. I feel so bad for the people as well but pets cannot speak so it just really gets me.”