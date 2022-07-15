'Reply my sms': Lalit Modi's 2013 tweet to Sushmita Sen has Twitterati aflutter

The founder of IPL, Lalit Modi took the internet by storm when he posted cosy photos with former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen. Rumours of the duo getting married have started floating online. The 58-year-old businessman, clarified that the couple is just dating and that marriage would take place one day.
The confession by Modi came as a surprise to Indian's as the IPL founder and the Bollywood actress being a pair was never speculated ever before. Twitterati dug up a tweet exchange between Sen and Modi from the past which added to their curiosity. One of the tweets happened to be a 2013 tweet from Modi where he asked the actress to reply to his sms.
Twitterati gave full marks to Modi. Check their tweets here:
In his latest Twitter post Modi wrote, "Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon".
