'Reply my sms': Lalit Modi's 2013 tweet to Sushmita Sen has Twitterati aflutter

File photo

The founder of IPL, Lalit Modi took the internet by storm when he posted cosy photos with former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen. Rumours of the duo getting married have started floating online. The 58-year-old businessman, clarified that the couple is just dating and that marriage would take place one day.

The confession by Modi came as a surprise to Indian's as the IPL founder and the Bollywood actress being a pair was never speculated ever before. Twitterati dug up a tweet exchange between Sen and Modi from the past which added to their curiosity. One of the tweets happened to be a 2013 tweet from Modi where he asked the actress to reply to his sms.

Twitterati gave full marks to Modi. Check their tweets here:

@thesushmitasen reply my SMS — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) April 27, 2013

Lehron se darkar nauka paar nahi hoti pic.twitter.com/5306xO8r3O — Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 14, 2022

🇺🇸: hey, I like you

🇮🇳: reply my SMS https://t.co/kSfUeA36CP — Vanshika Garg (@vanshika_garg17) July 14, 2022

from Seenzone to Sen-zone https://t.co/uOXs22ZXqN — Sumeet Raj Thakker (@thethakker) July 14, 2022

Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. 🥰😘😍😍🥰💕💞💖💘💓. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT For sure pic.twitter.com/WL8Hab3P6V — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

In his latest Twitter post Modi wrote, "Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon".

Read Also When Lalit Modi helped girlfriend Sushmita Sen get a blue tick on Twitter 11 years ago