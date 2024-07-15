'Reason Why Girls Don't Marry Bihari...': X User Makes Racist Remark Against MS Dhoni, Post Goes Viral

On Saturday, an X user shared a photo of the Dhoni family and wrote, "Reason why girls don't want to marry a Bihari guy." The user, only identified as Lohpurush Tony Stark, didn't clearly point out anything more about his claim, he rather left it to people. The picture which was used in the post was the family photo clicked at the grand Ambani wedding. It showed cricketer MS Dhoni, his wife Sakshi, and their daughter Ziva posing for the camera.

Reason why girls don’t want to marry a Bihari guy pic.twitter.com/7IxbAvkHbH — Lohpurush Tony Stark (@lohpurush_stark) July 13, 2024

What was the reason behind the X user posting the picture with the racist remark?

The answer to this question is unclear, but it can be learned that the post allegedly took a dig at their dressing sense, especially that of Dhoni's daughter. When a person replied to the post, and said, "Dude, please tell me what's the reason?" The user clarified by saying, "Bad dressing sense."

Bad dressing sense — Lohpurush Tony Stark (@lohpurush_stark) July 14, 2024

" Thala, Kala for a reason"

In a couple of replies, when netizens asked the user to clarify his racist claim, he referred to the genetics. He said that the girl had received Bihari genetics, which apparently made her dark skinned. Taking note of Dhoni and Sakshi's skin tone, and comparing it with that of Ziva, the user wrote, "Genetics khrab..." While a Dhoni fan replied to the post and wrote, "Thala for a reason," this X user continued his racist comment. He wrote, "Kala (Black) for a reason."

Kala for a reason — Lohpurush Tony Stark (@lohpurush_stark) July 14, 2024

Genetics khrab hua to — Lohpurush Tony Stark (@lohpurush_stark) July 14, 2024

Meanwhile, as the post went viral and received more than 2.5 million views on X, people also tried correctly the user that Dhoni wasn't a Bihari, as they only knew that Captain Cool hails from Ranchi. However, according to reports, Ranchi was earlier a part of Bihar until Jharkhand was formed in 2000.