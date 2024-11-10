Realtor Gaurav Gupta Reveals House Helps In Gurgaon Receive Fixed Rates Of ₹1000 Per Month For Cleaning Utensils; X Post Goes Viral

House Help In Gurgaon Receive Fixed Rates | X/Gaurav Gupta

In a viral post that has rolled out on X, realtor Gaurav Gupta remarked on the scenes of posh buildings in Gurgaon and the mentality of people living there. He suggested that despite the city hosting tall structures and heavy rents, the salary paid to house helps remain quite low. He pointed out people that house helps receive Rs. 1000 a month for cleaning utensils twice a day, and only Rs 500 for doing so once in 24 hours.

Gupta highlighted that these rates, which were "fixed" and documented on paper, were not enough to compensate the cost of living of the city. "In a city of high rises, our humanity keeps sinking lower. A society collectively fixes house helps rates, a mere Rs 1,000 a month to clean utensils twice a day," he wrote.

In a city of high rises, our humanity keeps sinking lower. A society collectively fixes house helps rates, a mere Rs 1,000 a month to clean utensils twice a day! Accept or be debarred! We preach fairness, but as soon as people get power, we use it to exploit anyone we can! pic.twitter.com/fHg6InIFQR — Gaurav Gupta | Realtor (@YourRealAsset) November 8, 2024

In his post, he said such is the state of these workers, who have no option left that accepting the fixed amount or staying jobless. Gupta wrote, "Accept or be debarred! We preach fairness, but as soon as people get power, we use it to exploit anyone we can!"

He shared an image of the document showcasing the amount subject to every household chore the maids would take up.

The document revealed that they would be entitled to a pay of Rs 1000 per month for cleaning utensils two a day; Rs 1000 for mopping and sweeping a 3BHK flat and Rs 800 for a 2BHK. It further separately listed the amount the resident would pay to get their toilet spaces cleaned by the house helps. The cleaning of the two toilets were priced at Rs 800 per month, while the charges for cooking for 2-3 people was 3000 for all meals of the day.

Netizens react

It was believed that the said prices for household chores were stated by one of the societies in the NCR region.

"This is a good move. Fixing incomes will bring clarity," said one user while reacting to Gupta's post. "These fares may be unfair in some of the cases, but at least there should be some fixed rate, on the other hand house helps always charge on the very high side but delivers poor work quality," said another.