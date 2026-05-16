'Real Life Vivaah Moment': Kanpur Bride Suffers Burn Injuries During Fire At Haldi Function; Groom Marries Her In Hospital Next Day - VIDEO

A joyful pre-wedding celebration turned into a horrifying accident after a fire broke out during a Haldi ceremony in Jagannathpur village, leaving twelve people severely burned, including the bride-to-be. The incident occurred under the Ghatampur police station area when a suspected cooking gas cylinder leak triggered flames inside the house.

Fire breaks out during wedding preparations

The family of 22-year-old Sweta was preparing for her wedding, scheduled for the following day, when the accident happened on Wednesday evening. Relatives and neighbours had gathered at the residence to participate in the traditional Haldi ceremony, a ritual performed before Indian weddings symbolising blessings and prosperity.

While food was being prepared for guests, a leak developed in the gas cylinder pipeline. Within moments, the escaping gas caught fire, rapidly spreading across the cooking area and causing chaos among attendees.

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As people rushed to douse the flames, an oil-filled pan reportedly overturned, intensifying the fire and splashing hot oil onto those nearby. Panic spread as family members attempted rescue efforts before emergency teams arrived.

Injured rushed to hospitals

Villagers immediately informed authorities, following which police and fire brigade teams reached the spot and brought the blaze under control.

All twelve injured victims were first taken to the Community Health Centre in Ghatampur for initial treatment. Due to the severity of burn injuries, doctors referred them to Ursula Hospital in Kanpur for specialised medical care.

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Bride among those injured

Those injured in the fire include Sweta, her father Jagdish, grandmother Usha, brother Hansraj, and several relatives and guests who had gathered for the ceremony. Women, elderly family members, and even a five-year-old child sustained burn injuries during the incident.

Family members from nearby villages had travelled to attend the celebration, turning what was meant to be a festive occasion into a medical emergency.

However, what followed surprised everyone.

Doctors, nursing staff, and both families decided not to let the tragedy overshadow the couple’s commitment. With medical supervision and emotional support, arrangements began inside the hospital itself.

Mandap set up inside hospital

Hospital staff and relatives together prepared a small mandap within the medical facility. On the night of May 14 (Thursday), amid bandages, hospital equipment, and prayers from loved ones, the groom performed the wedding rituals.

During the ceremony, the groom filled the bride’s hair parting with vermillion, completing the sacred marriage ritual.

He reportedly promised his bride, “No matter the circumstances, we will always be there for each other.”

The emotional moment left doctors, nurses, and family members teary-eyed as the couple officially tied the knot despite the tragedy.

Photos and videos of the hospital wedding soon went viral on social media. Netizens congratulated the couple, praising their courage and commitment while calling the incident a real-life Vivaah movie moment, referencing the popular film where love triumphs over adversity.