Real-life 'Taken': How a vigilante mother's mission to hunt down her daughter's murderers ultimately turned fatal

In an incident that seems too similar to the plot of 2008 French action-thriller 'Taken', a mother in Mexico decided to hunt down her daughter’s killers. Her quest for justice, however, turned fatal.

Miriam Rodriguez, whose 20- year-old daughter Karen Alejandra Salinas Rodríguez disappeared in 2012, decided to take matters in her own hands and hunt down the perpetrators. The mother stalked her daughter's killers one by one across Mexico, which resulted in the take down of at least 10 criminals.

From carrying a fake identification and a handgun to dyeing her hair red and changing her appearance, Miriam did everything in her power to trace them, much-like Liam Neeson’s character in the 2008 film.

According to the New York Times, in one case, the brave mother managed to track down a member of the dangerous Los Zetas cartel near the Mexican-US border. The man had reportedly tried to flee the location after recognizing Miriam. But, she had managed to detained him for nearly an hour until the authorities arrived and arrested him.

"If you move, I'll shoot you," she told him, according to her family.

Miriam Rodriguez's bravery unfortunately led to her own demise.

On Mothers' Day 2017, she was shot 12 times outside her residence, after gunmen broke into her home. Before being shot dead, Miriam had reportedly managed to chase down one of her final targets.