'Real-Life Disney Princess': Viral Video Of Sri Lankan Girl Walking Through Paddy Fields With A Porcupine Charms Netizens | VIDEO

A heartwarming video of a little girl sharing a playful bond with a tiny porcupine has taken social media by storm, leaving viewers enchanted by what many have described as a scene straight out of a Disney movie.

The clip, widely shared online, captures the innocence of childhood and the beauty of nature, prompting thousands of users to affectionately call the child a "real-life Disney princess."

A Picture-Perfect Rural Scene

In the viral video, the young girl, dressed in a pink frock, is seen walking and running along narrow earthen bunds that cut through lush green paddy fields.

She is seen carrying a small dark-furred animal, described by several users as a civet cat, while a tiny porcupine happily follows close behind, seemingly unfazed by the surroundings.

Set against a backdrop of flooded rice fields and swaying palm trees, the charming interaction has captivated viewers with its peaceful rural setting and the unlikely friendship between the child and the wild animal.

Many users were captivated by the innocence of the child and her apparent comfort around the porcupine.

Some of the reactions included:

"Age of pure innocence."

"No CGI needed for a moment like this."

"Beautiful video."

Others remarked that the interaction looked as though it had been lifted straight from a Disney film, with the child effortlessly connecting with nature in a way rarely seen.

A few viewers also pointed out the porcupine's unusually calm behaviour, while others cautioned about the potential risks of interacting with wild animals in rural environments.

Shared as a Sri Lankan Video

The clip was credited to Prabath Silva and initially shared by a Sri Lankan news account, which claimed it showed a young girl from Sri Lanka.

The picturesque visuals and the child's carefree interaction with the porcupine quickly gained traction, drawing millions of views and widespread admiration across platforms.

Identity of the Girl Sparks Online Debate

While the video won praise for its wholesome nature, it also triggered a debate over where it was actually filmed.

Several social media users from Bangladesh disputed claims that the girl was Sri Lankan, arguing that she appeared to be speaking Bangla and insisting that the video originated in Bangladesh.

Comments included:

"She is from Bangladesh... stop claiming everything."

"This video is from Bangladesh."

As discussions intensified, some users pointed to online fact-checks that questioned the original attribution, while others urged people to focus on the video's heartwarming message rather than its location.