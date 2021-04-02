Razorpay pulls a prank with world’s 1st meme-based payment method; warns investment must be based on Elon Musk’s tweet

As part of the April Fool’s prank, payment gateway Razorpay announced the launch of Memepay. This is the world’s first meme-based payment method, the company claimed.

The company has gone ahead created a special video and section on their website only for this.

In the video, Khilan Haria, Payments Product Head of Razorpay talks about how in the last 12 months, finance has democratised. “Meme is the currency of the Future.” He goes on to say that the new method MemePay will ensure commerce to millions of business through memes. He added further anyone can mine their one memes. It stated it can be larger than UPI.



Memepay has already received testimonies from customers.