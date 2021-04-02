Razorpay pulls a prank with world’s 1st meme-based payment method; warns investment must be based on Elon Musk’s tweet

As part of the April Fool’s prank, payment gateway Razorpay announced the launch of Memepay. This is the world’s first meme-based payment method, the company claimed.
The company has gone ahead created a special video and section on their website only for this.
In the video, Khilan Haria, Payments Product Head of Razorpay talks about how in the last 12 months, finance has democratised. “Meme is the currency of the Future.” He goes on to say that the new method MemePay will ensure commerce to millions of business through memes. He added further anyone can mine their one memes. It stated it can be larger than UPI.
Memepay has already received testimonies from customers.
Meanwhile, on the website, the company states one can invest to control the universe, giving reference to SpaceX founder Elon Musk. However, the company issues the warning in the name of Musk, “Memes investments are subject to Elon Musk Tweets. Please read his Twitter feed carefully before investing.”
On April 1 last year, the company decided to not prank anyone but launched the #DistancingSavesLives campaign. This campaign was to help India flatten the curve, the company has created a simulator that demonstrates the possible impact that different conditions such as wearing masks, meeting people and washing hands over a period of time can have.
Meanwhile, ecommerce company Flipkart announced its plans to allow Bitcoin as a convenient mode of payment. Then it goes on to correct that it is not Bitcoin but Supercoin the company offers on purchase.
Keeping this campaign on April Fool’s Day aside, there is already a cryptocurrency, a form of digital money that is based on memes, Dogecoin. It enables peer-to-peer transactions across a decentralised network.
Over the last few months, Dogecoin along with other cryptocurrencies have witnessed their market valuation rise and slump based on Musk tweets. But his tweets are not the only reason for the cryptocurrencies to witnesses such a high level of volatility.
