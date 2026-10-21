Ravana Effigy 'Strikes Back' At Crowd During Dahan At Dusshera Celebration; Alarming Video Goes Viral - WATCH |

A Dussehra celebration took an unexpected turn when a Ravana effigy, set ablaze as part of the annual tradition, began sending firecrackers flying towards spectators. The sudden burst of sparks and explosions sent people scrambling for safety, turning the religious celebration into a chaotic scene that has since gone viral on social media.

The clip has caught the internet's attention, with users comparing the unexpected chain of explosions to a chaotic sequence from the Bollywood comedy Golmaal 3.

Ravana effigy firecrackers trigger panic among spectators

The viral video captures the moment a man approaches the effigy and sets it on fire from the bottom. As the flames begin to spread, the firecrackers attached to the structure start exploding, sending sparks and rockets towards the surrounding crowd.

Caught off guard by the sudden explosions, spectators can be seen running in different directions to escape the flying firecrackers. What was supposed to be a symbolic celebration of good triumphing over evil quickly turned into a scene of confusion, with the burning effigy continuing to light up the area.

The incident has also raised concerns about crowd safety during public Dussehra celebrations, particularly when spectators stand too close to large effigies containing pyrotechnics.

Netizens recall Golmaal 3

The unusual scene has sparked a wave of reactions online, with several social media users finding humour in the way the firecrackers appeared to turn towards the spectators.

The clip, shared by Instagram user @urr..ammu..07, has reportedly garnered over 1.5 crore views and more than 9,000 comments.

One user jokingly wrote, "This is Ravana's counter-attack."

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Another user, however, highlighted the risks involved, commenting, "What nonsense is this! This is very dangerous, both for humans and animals! And these people are enjoying it."

While some viewers blamed the spectators for standing too close to the effigy, others questioned the use and placement of rockets inside it.

The scene also reminded many viewers of Golmaal 3, in which a chain reaction involving fireworks creates widespread chaos, much like the unexpected explosions captured in the viral clip.