Rasgullas That Never Run Out? Viral Video Captures Amusing Sweet-Stealing Episode | Watch | Instagram/ magadh_rolling

A wedding feast featuring lakhs of rasgullas has taken social media by storm, with viral videos showing an almost endless supply of the popular Indian sweet. The extravagant spread was said to be organised at the wedding of Bihar MLA Anant Singh's daughter, Shivangi, and has left the internet amazed by its unprecedented scale.

According to reports, the grand wedding was held on November 25, 2026, in Anant Singh's ancestral village of Nadwan (Ladma) in Patna district, and it reportedly witnessed an estimated 4 to 5 lakh guests. According to viral claims and local reports, approximately 24 to 30 lakh rasgullas were prepared for the massive gathering.

Rasgullas that never run out| Watch

Clips circulating on social media show rows of giant metal vessels, locally known as topias, filled with rasgullas in different colours, including white, orange and black. The spread also featured gulab jamun.

The videos have particularly caught viewers' attention because of the seemingly unlimited supply of sweets. Social media captions jokingly suggest that guests grew tired of picking up rasgullas, but the vessels never appeared to empty. The amusing visuals have sparked conversations about the sheer scale of the wedding arrangements.

Video goes viral

The wedding has become a talking point online, with its lavish food arrangements drawing as much attention as the celebrations themselves. From giant vessels packed with rasgullas to the staggering quantities involved, the feast has certainly given social media users something to talk about.

Trolling people and guests present at the wedding, one user said, "Garib hai apne aadat se garib hai😂."

Another said, "All bhikhari in one place 🌝."

"No wonder we are at the bottom of hunger index," another said.

Preparation of lakhs of rasgullas

The preparations reportedly involved an extensive supply chain to ensure that the sweets were available throughout the celebrations. Caterers and local reports suggested that around 15 to 20 milk tankers were brought in to support the large-scale preparation. The sweets were reportedly made continuously over several days to cater to the enormous number of guests.