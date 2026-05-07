Rapper Lil Nas X Goes Viral After Throwing Cash At Male Stripper In West Hollywood Club - VIDEO

TMZ/X

Lil Nas X is once again dominating online conversations after a video of him partying at a popular nightclub in West Hollywood went viral across social media platforms.

The footage, originally published by TMZ, reportedly captures the rapper enjoying a night out at The Abbey, one of the city’s most well-known LGBTQ nightlife venues. In the clips circulating online, Lil Nas X is seen approaching the stage several times while male dancers performed for a packed crowd.

Video shows rapper tossing money at performer

According to eyewitness accounts, three male entertainers were performing during the evening, but the rapper appeared to focus much of his attention on one specific dancer. Videos show him repeatedly walking toward the stage with stacks of cash and tossing bills during the performance before returning to the bar area.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Reports also claimed club staff kept an eye on the money while the artist moved around the venue throughout the night.

As clips spread online, reactions poured in across social media. While many users found the videos entertaining and on-brand for the artist’s outspoken public persona, others questioned the timing given his recent legal troubles.

Recent legal case drew major attention

The renewed attention comes shortly after Lil Nas X resolved a highly publicised legal matter tied to an arrest in Los Angeles last year.

Back in August 2025, the rapper, born Montero Hill, was arrested following an altercation involving police officers in Studio City. Authorities initially accused him of resisting arrest and later upgraded the case to include felony allegations related to battery on police officers.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

However, in April 2026, a judge approved a mental health diversion programme after hearing testimony that linked the incident to bipolar disorder. Under the court agreement, the charges may eventually be dismissed if the rapper continues treatment and avoids further legal issues over the next two years.

Lil Nas X continues to embrace viral culture

Despite the controversy, Lil Nas X has remained active in the entertainment world, continuing music promotions and public appearances. Since exploding onto the global music scene with Old Town Road in 2019, the Grammy-winning artist has built a reputation for blending internet culture, provocative visuals and headline-making moments.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

From red carpet statements to controversial music videos, the rapper has consistently used social media buzz as part of his brand identity. The latest nightclub footage appears to be another example of how quickly anything involving Lil Nas X can become a viral talking point online.

Social media keeps the conversation going

Entertainment pages and fan accounts continue reposting clips from the West Hollywood outing, keeping the rapper trending across platforms. Whether viewed as harmless nightlife fun or another controversy tied to his public image, the videos have once again placed Lil Nas X at the centre of internet discussion.