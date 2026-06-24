Rajdhani Express Loco Pilots Avert Elephant Collision On Assam Railway Tracks - VIDEO

A heartwarming incident from Assam has captured widespread attention after two loco pilots of the 12424 Rajdhani Express successfully prevented a possible collision with a herd of wild elephants crossing railway tracks during the night.

A video shared by Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) shows the train standing still on the tracks as several elephants, including a young calf, calmly cross in front of it. The train’s headlights illuminate the scene, allowing the animals to safely move across before disappearing into the darkness.

Quick Action by loco pilots averted disaster

According to railway officials, the incident occurred in the early hours between Titabar and Mariani stations in Assam’s Jorhat district. The train crew spotted the herd on the tracks and immediately responded by applying the emergency brakes.

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“Alert Loco Pilots Avert Collision, Protect Herd of Wild Elephants!” Northeast Frontier Railway stated while sharing the video online.

The railway authority further added, “Demonstrating exceptional alertness, Loco Pilot S.N. Raju and Assistant Loco Pilot R. K. Singh of 12424 Rajdhani Express applied the emergency brake in time, averting a possible collision and ensuring the safe passage of a herd of wild elephants between Titabar and Mariani stations in the early hours today.”

Video wins hearts online

The footage has resonated strongly with social media users, many of whom praised the crew members for their vigilance and compassion. Several users described the loco pilots as heroes for prioritising the safety of wildlife, while others applauded Indian Railways for highlighting such responsible actions.

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The presence of a calf among the herd made the video particularly emotional, with viewers noting how a timely decision prevented what could have been a devastating accident.

Elephant corridors remain a key concern in Assam

Assam is home to a significant population of Asian elephants, and many railway lines pass through forested regions and traditional elephant corridors. Human-wildlife conflict, including train-elephant collisions, has been a longstanding concern in the state.

To reduce such incidents, Indian Railways and forest authorities have implemented measures in several sensitive zones, including speed restrictions, enhanced monitoring, warning systems, and increased coordination between railway personnel and wildlife officials.