Rajasthan Man Allegedly Burns Saved ₹500 Notes After Argument With Wife Over ₹22,000 Suit, Video Goes Viral | X

A bizarre incident from Rajasthan has sparked a debate on social media after a man allegedly set fire to a bundle of ₹500 currency notes following an argument with his wife. A video purportedly showing the man burning the cash has gone viral, leaving viewers divided over his actions and the circumstances that led to the incident.

What reportedly began as a disagreement over an expensive clothing purchase soon escalated into an unusual display of anger, with the man allegedly destroying money he had been saving to buy a house.

Argument Over ₹22,000 Suit Triggers Dispute

According to available reports, the disagreement began when the man's wife expressed her desire to purchase a suit worth approximately ₹22,000 for him. However, her husband questioned the need to spend such a substantial amount on clothing.

He reportedly wanted the couple to prioritise their savings and work towards purchasing their own house rather than spending money on what he considered unnecessary expenses.

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The difference in opinion soon turned into a heated argument. Upset over the confrontation, the woman reportedly left their home and went to stay with her parents.

Man Sets Fire To Savings Meant For House Purchase

Following the argument, the husband allegedly took an extreme step. Overcome by anger and frustration, he reportedly withdrew the money he had accumulated in his bank account for purchasing a house.

He then brought the cash home, arranged several ₹500 currency notes in a pile and set them on fire. A video capturing the notes burning and gradually turning into ashes subsequently surfaced online.

The unusual footage quickly attracted attention, with social media users questioning why anyone would destroy their hard-earned savings over a domestic disagreement.

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Netizens Question Authenticity Of Viral Video

The incident has triggered mixed reactions online. While several users criticised the man's decision, pointing out that burning money would only worsen the couple's financial situation, others questioned whether the video was genuine.

Some social media users suggested that the incident could have been staged to generate views and engagement, while others wondered whether the currency notes shown in the footage were real.

Note: FPJ could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

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