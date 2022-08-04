e-Paper Get App

'Pyaar ki baat': Kanpur man applies for leave as wife goes away to 'mayka'

A leave application that was written by a clerk in Kanpur has been trending on social media

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 04, 2022, 04:46 PM IST
article-image
Image credit: Google

A leave application that was written by a clerk in Kanpur has been trending on social media. He wanted to go to his sasural to get back his upset wife back home.

Shamshad Ahmed wrote a letter to his senior. In the same, he mentioned that he had a fight with his wife after which she took their daughter to her parents' house.

Ahmed revealed that he was upset about his wife going to her parent's home and wanted to bring her back.

The subject of the leave application was, "Patni ko mayke se livakar laane ke liye avkash prarthana patr ke sambhandh me (Leave application for bringing wife back from her parents' home)."

The clerk told his boss that he had a fight with his wife related "pyaar mohabbat ki baat (matter related to love)". He revealed that he is hurt and has to go to his wife's village to convince her to come back home.

Read Also
1984 anti-Sikh riots: SIT arrests 5 people from Kanpur for setting building afire, 27 held in total
article-image
Read Also
IIT Kanpur innovates root zone heating system
article-image
HomeViral'Pyaar ki baat': Kanpur man applies for leave as wife goes away to 'mayka'

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: ACPs booked by ACB in graft cases reinstated by state govt in police dept

Mumbai: ACPs booked by ACB in graft cases reinstated by state govt in police dept

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee likely to meet PM Modi tomorrow in Delhi

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee likely to meet PM Modi tomorrow in Delhi

Mumbai: Number of BMC wards come down to 227; here's how it will affect Shiv Sena

Mumbai: Number of BMC wards come down to 227; here's how it will affect Shiv Sena

Gujarat: Congress leaders Raju Parmar and Naresh Rawal resign from party's primary membership and...

Gujarat: Congress leaders Raju Parmar and Naresh Rawal resign from party's primary membership and...

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO extends deadline for bidding of five Nerul plots including partially CRZ plot

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO extends deadline for bidding of five Nerul plots including partially CRZ plot