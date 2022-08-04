'Pyaar ki baat': Kanpur man applies for leave as wife goes away to 'mayka'

Image credit: Google

A leave application that was written by a clerk in Kanpur has been trending on social media. He wanted to go to his sasural to get back his upset wife back home.

Shamshad Ahmed wrote a letter to his senior. In the same, he mentioned that he had a fight with his wife after which she took their daughter to her parents' house.

Ahmed revealed that he was upset about his wife going to her parent's home and wanted to bring her back.

The subject of the leave application was, "Patni ko mayke se livakar laane ke liye avkash prarthana patr ke sambhandh me (Leave application for bringing wife back from her parents' home)."

The clerk told his boss that he had a fight with his wife related "pyaar mohabbat ki baat (matter related to love)". He revealed that he is hurt and has to go to his wife's village to convince her to come back home.