Punjab police give epic reply to man who complained about being beaten by woman's husband

Image credit: Google

Punjab Police has given a superb reply to a man who has claimed that he was beaten by a woman's husband. This was because he had sent her an "I like you" message. The man said that he was concerned about his safety and so took the help of the police. Hours later, he removed the tweet but the screenshot has now surfaced online.

The user named Sushant Dutt, in his deleted tweet, said, "Sir I send "I Like u" message to someone, her husband came and beaten me badly yesterday night, even I apologize again and again. But now I m worried about by Safety, plz do the needful, plz help and Safe my life, Today they might be attack again: #PS D-Division Amritsar."

Punjab Police in its response said, "Not sure what you were expecting on your unwarranted message to a woman, but they should not have beaten you up. They should have reported you to us and we would have served you right under right sections of law. Both these offences will be duly taken care of as per law!"