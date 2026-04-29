'Punishment Or Trauma?' Mother Makes Son Destroy PS5 After He Alleged Abused Family Cat; Viral Video Sparks Parenting Debate Online

A widely circulated video on social media has ignited intense discussions about parenting methods, emotional regulation, and how children should be disciplined after acts of aggression toward animals.

The clip, now trending across platforms like X and Instagram, captures a tense moment between a mother and her son following an incident involving the family’s pet cat.

What happened in the viral clip

According to a post shared by user @DrAlmarielao on X, the situation unfolded shortly after the mother allegedly witnessed her son slam the household cat during an angry outburst. Shocked by what she saw, she reacted immediately.

In an attempt to make her child understand the seriousness of harming a defenseless animal, the mother reportedly handed him his PlayStation 5 and instructed him to treat the gaming console the same way he had treated the pet.

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The boy appeared visibly uncomfortable and hesitant as the moment escalated. The scene quickly turned emotional, with viewers interpreting the act as both punishment and a lesson about consequences, empathy, and controlling anger.

Internet divided over mother’s approach

As the video spread rapidly online, social media users flooded comment sections with sharply divided opinions about whether the punishment crossed a line or delivered an important message.

“That boy would have woke up in a hospital bed if he hurt an animal in front of me. Any person who could harm something that small HAS NO EMPATHY!!!!" said a user.

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“That is absolutely ridiculous. 🤦🏼‍♀️ just take the PS5 away for a month, a year, whatever. But to break something of value is a stupid lesson," said another.

“So you have any angry kid and this (also angry) mother decided that more violence/anger was the perfect solution to this very serious issue Anger/violences teaches nothing. This kid is exhibiting psychopathic traits and needs therapy. Hurting animals is the first sign of a very troubled kid.

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He’s an angry son turned more angry by his angry mother. How can she possibly sit there watching her son this distraught? She’s not teaching him, she’s getting her own anger out. It’s a cycle that will keep repeating. He’ll be in jail within 5-6 years," a third user said.

“Violence begets violence. This doesn’t solve the root cause of why a child is hurting an animal in place of self-regulating. Smashing the Xbox isn’t gonna change the kid," a fourth user said.

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The viral moment has reopened conversations about how parents should respond when children display aggressive behaviour. Experts often stress that while consequences are important, teaching empathy and emotional management requires calm communication, consistent boundaries, and guidance rather than reactions driven by anger.