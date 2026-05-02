'Proud Moment': Andaman & Nicobar Islands Set Guinness World Record For Unfurling Largest Indian Flag Underwater With 200 Divers - VIDEO

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The Andaman and Nicobar Islands witnessed a historic moment as divers successfully completed two extraordinary underwater world record attempts, turning Swaraj Dweep into the centre of global attention for adventure tourism and marine excellence.

On May 2, trained divers and officials successfully unfurled what is being recognised as the largest Indian flag displayed underwater, marking a proud milestone for the islands. The massive tricolour, measuring nearly 60 metres by 40 metres, was carefully opened beneath the sea near the iconic Radhanagar Beach, creating a breathtaking visual spectacle.

The event blended patriotism with adventure, showcasing India’s growing presence in underwater exploration and organised marine activities.

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Tallest human stack underwater also achieved

Continuing the celebrations, divers accomplished another remarkable feat by forming the tallest human stack underwater near the lighthouse area off the Swaraj Dweep jetty. The coordinated formation reached the targeted height of around 10 metres, demonstrating exceptional teamwork, diving expertise and precision.

The achievement required months of preparation, specialised training and strict adherence to underwater safety protocols.

Both record attempts were executed with the support of multiple government departments, professional scuba instructors, marine safety teams and technical experts. Organisers ensured that every step followed international verification standards to qualify for global recognition.

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Lieutenant Governor DK Joshi participated in diving and the celebrations, adding ceremonial significance to the historic accomplishment.

A major boost for Andaman tourism

The successful record attempts are expected to strengthen the Andaman and Nicobar Islands’ image as one of Asia’s leading destinations for scuba diving and eco-tourism. Known for crystal-clear waters, thriving coral reefs and diverse marine life, the islands continue to attract adventure seekers from across the world.

Tourism officials believe such landmark events will encourage responsible travel while promoting the region’s natural beauty and sustainable marine experiences.