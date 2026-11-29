'Proud Dad Moment': Father Reveals Son Was Delta Pilot During Earthquake Go-Around At LAX |

A Delta Air Lines pilot's quick response during an earthquake near Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) has drawn praise online after a plane was instructed to abort its landing just moments before touchdown. The incident has also become a proud moment for the pilot's father, who revealed that his son was part of the flight crew involved in the emergency manoeuvre.

Todd Crosby shared the viral video on X, identifying his son as the first officer aboard Delta Flight 1972. He said the voice heard communicating with air traffic control in the footage was his son's.

"Very proud of my son, the first officer on this flight as they had to abort the landing in Los Angeles in its final seconds because of an earthquake. That is his voice on the radio. Proud dad moment," Crosby wrote.

Earthquake Hits As Delta Flight Approaches LAX Runway

The incident occurred on Saturday, November 28, when a 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck Southern California. Delta Flight 1972 was approaching LAX and was only moments away from landing when air traffic control instructed the crew to perform a go-around.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The sudden change in instructions came as the earthquake shook the area, prompting the pilots to abandon their landing approach and climb back into the air. The crew followed the instructions and safely manoeuvred the aircraft away from the runway.

The dramatic sequence was captured on a livestream by Airline Videos Live, which broadcasts aircraft movements around airports. As the plane approached the runway, the camera began shaking violently during the earthquake. Car alarms could also be heard in the background, reflecting the tremors felt on the ground.

The air traffic controller can then be heard instructing the aircraft to go around and alerting the pilots that an earthquake was underway.

Father Shares Video, Social Media Praises Flight Crew

Crosby's post quickly attracted reactions from social media users, with many praising the pilots and air traffic controllers for their composure during the unexpected situation.

One user applauded the crew, writing, "..as you should be Sir...pass along my personal thanks & gratitude to your son and the rest of the flight crew for remaining calm and doing what they do best and bringing all of those souls onboard safely back to Earth."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another user highlighted the skill and responsibility involved in handling such emergencies, commenting, "It just shows how unbelievably skilled and calm pilots (and ATC) are in these situations when they have so many peoples lives in their hands. You must be incredibly proud, your son is an absolute credit to you."

Others kept their reactions brief, with one writing, "Cool as a cucumber. Nice work." Another added, "Yes! Be proud of your son and tell the world how amazing he is."