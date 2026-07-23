'Protest Hai Ya Holi Party?': Patna Student Protesters Ask Police For Water Cannon Amid Heat, Dance In The Spray - VIDEO

A protest against the alleged NEET paper leak in Patna, Bihar, took an unexpectedly light-hearted turn when students asked police to use water cannons-not to disperse the crowd, but to get relief from the intense summer heat.

In a video that has now gone viral across social media platforms, protesters can be heard calling out to police officers, saying, “Police Sir, why is water cannon not being used on us, it’s too hot here.”

Soon after, police activated the water cannon. Instead of fleeing, however, many students started dancing in the water on the road, transforming a tense demonstration into a scene that internet users have described as "peak Gen Z behaviour."

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Viral video sparks wave of memes and reactions

The unusual incident quickly grabbed attention online, with social media users sharing memes and humorous reactions.

One user commented, “My son is a GenZ..when ever rain comes he used to go to terrace and get drenched. Now I know why”

Another joked, “Tear gas experience k liye delhi aana padega dost.”

Comparing the scene to a festival, one user wrote, “Ye protest ho raha hai ya Holi ki party.”

Others continued the humour, with one post reading, “Bro asked for tear Gas and water cannons.” Another praised the students' attitude, saying, “Patna protesters have good sense of humor.”

One comment simply declared, “Bihar should lead the vanguard.”

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Why students are protesting

The demonstrations are part of growing anger among students over allegations of irregularities and paper leaks in competitive examinations, including NEET. The issue has triggered protests in several parts of the country, with candidates demanding greater transparency, stronger examination security, and strict action against those responsible.

The controversy has once again highlighted concerns about the integrity of high-stakes entrance examinations, which determine admissions to medical colleges across India.

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Government announces fast-track courts for paper leak cases

Amid the ongoing outrage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the government will establish fast-track courts to deal with paper leak cases and ensure speedy punishment for those involved.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students. Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared.”