'Protection Bhi, Protein Bhi': Fitness Influencer Gaurav Taneja To Launch World's First 'Protein Condom'; Viral Post Leaves Internet Guessing

The world of fitness marketing has seen everything from protein-infused snacks to performance supplements, but a recent announcement by Indian fitness brand Beast Life has taken social media by surprise. The company introduced what it described as the “world’s first protein condom,” instantly sparking curiosity, humour, and skepticism online.

A launch that made everyone look twice

The brand, founded by popular fitness influencer Gaurav Taneja, shared the product announcement through Instagram with a playful caption hinting at an upgrade in “night performance.”

While the post appeared promotional, many viewers struggled to determine whether the product was genuine or simply a clever publicity stunt. Within hours, the campaign gained massive traction, spreading across social media platforms and drawing thousands of reactions.

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Internet reacts with memes, doubts, and jokes

Online users wasted no time turning the announcement into meme material. Comments ranged from curiosity about its supposed “protein value” to sarcastic praise for innovation nobody expected.

A large section of users quickly speculated that the reveal could be an elaborate April Fools’ marketing strategy. Several commenters pointed out the timing of the launch, suggesting the brand may be building anticipation for a humorous reveal rather than introducing a real product.

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Regardless of authenticity, the campaign successfully achieved what many brands strive for, instant visibility in an increasingly crowded fitness industry.

Standing out in the competitive fitness market

India’s supplement market has grown rapidly in recent years, with brands competing heavily over whey protein formulas, flavours, and performance claims. With consumers constantly exposed to similar products, unconventional campaigns are becoming a popular way to capture attention.

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By combining humour, shock value, and curiosity, Beast Life managed to dominate online conversations without relying on traditional advertising methods. Marketing experts often refer to this strategy as “viral disruption,” where the conversation itself becomes the advertisement.

Not the first time brands got creative with protection marketing

Although the idea of a “protein condom” sounds unusual, brands in the sexual wellness industry have experimented with unconventional concepts before.

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In 2024, German condom manufacturer Billy Boy partnered with creative agency Innocean Berlin to launch Camdom, a digital application designed to protect users’ privacy during intimate moments by preventing unauthorised recordings.

Whether the protein condom turns out to be real or an April Fools’ prank, the campaign highlights how modern brands rely on viral storytelling to stay relevant.