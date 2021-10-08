'Protect him at all costs': Proud fans take to Twitter to congratulate #MarcusRashford as he receives Honorary Degree

Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford told BBC that receiving an honorary doctorate for his work to tackle child poverty was "bittersweet" as it came as the £20 top-up to universal credit ended.

Rashford received an honorary doctorate from the The University of Manchester at the age of 23, supporting his campaign to tackle child poverty. Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, who also holds an honorary degree from the institution, was present to watch Rashford accept the award from vice-chancellor Professor Dame Nancy Rothwell. Rashford, who was dressed in a red, maroon, and gold graduation gown with a PhD cap spoke at the ceremony, asking lawmakers to go "out into communities".

Fans have taken to Twitter to congratulate Rashford for his fantastic achievement as they are convinced that the footballer has a heart of gold.

Have a look at a few reactions:

Marcus Rashford MBE is an English footballer and campaigner who plays forward for Manchester United in the Premier League and for the England national team. He has campaigned in the UK against racism, homelessness, and child malnutrition.

Rashford has been commended for leveraging his influence to drive societal change as a political activist and humanitarian.

He has garnered significant acclaim for his efforts, and has gained recognition from organisations both inside and outside of sport, as well as being the subject of a mural created by street artist Akse in Withington.

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 07:15 PM IST