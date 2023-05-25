Prominent Urdu poet Munawwar Rana admitted to Lucknow's Apollo Hospital; put on ventilator

Munawwar Rana |

Renowned Urdu poet and writer Munawwar Rana (70) was rushed to Apollo Hospital in Lucknow during the early hours of Thursday as his health took a turn for the worse, as confirmed by his daughter in a video statement.

Munawwar Rana's daughter, Sumaiya Rana, expressed grave concern over her father's critical condition. "My father's health has been deteriorating over the past two-three days," she said in a video released around 3:30 am on Thursday.

She further explained that during dialysis, he experienced severe stomach pain, prompting doctors to conduct a CT scan, which revealed an issue with his gall bladder. Subsequently, he underwent surgery, and medical professionals are diligently treating him to minimise the infection, under their careful supervision.

Doctors have said the next 72 hours are extremely critical for him, according to Sumaiya Rana.

Who is Munawwar Rana?

Munawwar Rana, a celebrated Urdu poet in India known for his profound ghazals, has made significant contributions to the literary landscape. In 2014, he was honored with the Sahitya Akademi Award for Urdu Literature. However, he declined the prestigious award, citing the growing atmosphere of intolerance in the country. Since then, Rana has taken a firm stand and pledged to reject any future government awards.

Beyond his literary endeavors, Rana actively engages in the political landscape of Uttar Pradesh. His daughter, Sumaiya, is a member of the Samajwadi Party, further highlighting their family's involvement in political affairs.

Rana has often found himself embroiled in controversies due to his political statements. His views on certain topics have drawn criticism, including his controversial statements favoring the Taliban and drawing comparisons between the group and Mahirishi Valmiki. Additionally, he faced backlash for expressing support for the murder of Samuel Paty, a teacher who was tragically killed in Paris in 2020 amid a controversy involving Prophet Muhammad.

Read Also Embracing the depths: 9 Poems by Kaifi Azmi to soothe your pensive soul