Priti Gandhi accuses ROFL Gandhi of 'stalking' her children, Twitter users question claim

BJP Mahila Morcha's National Incharge of Social Media Priti Gandhi on Monday accused ROFL Gandhi 2.0, a parody account on Twitter, of "stalking" her children. Besides, she also accused Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) chairperson Anurag Kundu of "encouraging" ROFL Gandhi 2.0.
It all began after ROFL Gandhi 2.0, who has 611,700 followers on the microblogging site, dug up Priti Gandhi's old tweet. In the 2012 tweet, the BJP leader had written, "I wont apply for Indian citizenship for my kids until NaMo becomes PM! Giving it in writing!"
Taking a jibe at Priti Gandhi, the parody account on Sunday tweeted, "Any update on this matter of national importance @MrsGandhi ?"
As per Priti Gandhi's screenshots posted on Twitter, the tweet was liked by Anurag Kundu. The BJP leader said this was "shameful & dangerous". She wrote, "Nothing can be more ironic, shameful & dangerous than this!! An anonymous troll digs my 10yr old tweets & stalks my children & guess who is encouraging him & liking his tweets?? Chairperson of Delhi Commission for protection of Child rights @AnuragKunduAK himself!! SHAME!!!"
Responding to Priti Gandhi, ROFL Gandhi said that he was merely quoting one of her tweets. He said, "How does that amount to stalking?"
He further wrote, "As India would be Vishvguru soon, America my feel jealous. So in a likely situation of a war between India & USA, whom are you going to side with?"
He also tweeted the 'Oath of Allegiance of the United States' which is a part of the application process to become a citizen of the country. Reportedly, the words of the oath are printed on the application form, so that one understands what he/she is agreeing to do upon becoming a U.S. citizen.
“I hereby declare, on oath, that I absolutely and entirely renounce and abjure all allegiance and fidelity to any foreign prince, potentate, state, or sovereignty, of whom or which I have heretofore been a subject or citizen; that I will support and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I will bear arms on behalf of the United States when required by the law; that I will perform noncombatant service in the Armed Forces of the United States when required by the law; that I will perform work of national importance under civilian direction when required by the law; and that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; so help me God," reads the Oath of Allegiance.
Meanwhile, Twitter users questioned Priti Gandhi's claim of 'stalking'. "#Bhakts, this is what is called playing victim card," a Twitter user wrote.
Here are a few Twitter reactions:
