Priti Gandhi accuses ROFL Gandhi of 'stalking' her children, Twitter users question claim

Responding to Priti Gandhi, ROFL Gandhi said that he was merely quoting one of her tweets. He said, "How does that amount to stalking?"

He further wrote, "As India would be Vishvguru soon, America my feel jealous. So in a likely situation of a war between India & USA, whom are you going to side with?"

He also tweeted the 'Oath of Allegiance of the United States' which is a part of the application process to become a citizen of the country. Reportedly, the words of the oath are printed on the application form, so that one understands what he/she is agreeing to do upon becoming a U.S. citizen.

“I hereby declare, on oath, that I absolutely and entirely renounce and abjure all allegiance and fidelity to any foreign prince, potentate, state, or sovereignty, of whom or which I have heretofore been a subject or citizen; that I will support and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I will bear arms on behalf of the United States when required by the law; that I will perform noncombatant service in the Armed Forces of the United States when required by the law; that I will perform work of national importance under civilian direction when required by the law; and that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; so help me God," reads the Oath of Allegiance.