'Principled Thief' Steals Just ₹500 From Owner's Cash Bundle, Keeps Rest Untouched; CCTV Captures Act - WATCH | X

A bizarre theft incident in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, has left people amused and confused after a domestic worker allegedly stole just one ₹500 note from a thick bundle of cash, carefully returned the remaining money to the owner's pocket, and then went back to sleep. The unusual act has sparked conversations online, with people jokingly calling him a 'principled thief'.

The incident reportedly took place in Til Begumpur village, under the Sikandrabad police station jurisdiction. According to reports, the homeowner, Kallu Mewati, was sleeping on a cot at his house when the incident unfolded. A bundle of ₹500 notes was kept inside the pocket of his kurta, which was lying near his pillow.

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The worker allegedly spotted an opportunity while the owner was asleep and quietly reached into the pocket to take some money. However, instead of taking the entire bundle, he reportedly pulled out just one ₹500 note and put the remaining cash back where it was.

After allegedly pocketing the money, the worker reportedly went to another bed nearby and continued sleeping, seemingly leaving no immediate indication of what had happened.

CCTV Footage Exposes Unusual Theft

The incident came to light the following day when Kallu Mewati checked the CCTV recordings from his house. While reviewing footage from the previous 24 hours, he reportedly noticed the worker reaching into his kurta pocket, taking out a note and returning the rest of the bundle.

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The footage allegedly captured the entire sequence, helping the homeowner identify what had happened and confront the worker over the missing money.

Worker Apologises After Being Confronted, Then Disappears

According to reports, when the homeowner called the worker and showed him the CCTV footage, the latter reportedly admitted his mistake and apologised. However, the worker allegedly became worried about possible police action and fled from the spot shortly afterwards.