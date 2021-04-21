Prince Harry's new job title and it's unfortunate Japanese meaning

A few months ago, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made waves after making their split from the British Royal Family official. Since then, things have progressed at a brisk pace, with the couple making headlines on a semi-regular basis over the last few weeks - be it their now viral interview with Oprah or the fact that Prince Harry had joined the corporate world.

For the uninitiated, Prince Harry has joined employee coaching and mental health firm BetterUp Inc's Chief Impact Officer. He is, in other words, the 'CHIMPO' of the company. And while countless people have hailed the British royal for his decision and others contend that he would be the perfect fit for such a role, the Japanese (or at least some of them) are having a hard time keeping a straight face.

Now, we know that this is the same country that published pictures of their wax statues in the newspaper as the real deal and then followed that up with a retraction, but this is somewhat different. You see, the word 'Chimpo', if reports are to be believed, is also Japanese slang for 'penis', and should Prince Harry's work take him eastward, we're not quite sure how that would play out. And while this is unlikely to come up in regular conversation with the Prince, the mind boggles at the thought of the royal introducing himself as such.

