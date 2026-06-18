Pratapgarh Couple Booked After Dangerous Bike Stunt Video Goes Viral At Behla Devi Temple Ghat

A couple from Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh district has landed in legal trouble after a video of them performing a risky motorcycle stunt at the Belha Devi Temple Ghat campus went viral on social media. The incident has reignited concerns over the growing trend of people carrying out dangerous acts in public spaces in pursuit of online fame.

Viral video shows risky act

The video, which circulated widely across social media platforms, shows a man identified as Rajpath Patel, a resident of Kandhai, performing an unusual stunt with a motorcycle inside the temple ghat premises. In the clip, Patel is seen lifting the motorcycle with his bare hands while his wife, Rekha, stands nearby.

As the stunt unfolds, Rekha is seen climbing onto the bike in a dramatic, film-style manner, apparently for the purpose of creating social media content. The act, performed in a public area frequented by devotees and visitors, drew criticism from viewers who questioned the safety risks involved.

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The footage quickly gained attention online, prompting authorities to take note of the incident.

Police take action

Following the video's viral spread, Pratapgarh police initiated legal action against the couple. Rajpath Patel was booked under Section 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which deals with preventive measures in such cases.

His wife, Rekha, was also booked under Sections 126 and 135 of the BNSS. In addition, the motorcycle used in the stunt was challaned under provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

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A senior police official told The Times of India that filming dangerous stunts within the campus of a prominent temple had led to the action against the couple.

Warning against social media stunts

Police have urged people not to ignore traffic rules and public safety norms for the sake of social media popularity. Officials warned that such stunts not only endanger the individuals involved but can also pose risks to bystanders and public property.