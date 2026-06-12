Pranit More’s Old Video With Vaibhav Suryavanshi Resurfaces Amid Ongoing ₹370 Biryani Controversy - WATCH

Stand-up comedian Pranit More is once again at the center of online debate, with an older clip featuring rising cricket star Vaibhav Suryavanshi gaining traction across social media platforms. The resurfaced footage has attracted fresh attention at a time when More is already facing backlash over the widely discussed Rs 370 biryani controversy.

The renewed focus on his past content comes shortly after the Maharashtra Cyber Department reportedly registered a case against More, along with Himanshu Jangra, Dr. Sejal Pawar, and others, over allegations related to objectionable and obscene content shared online.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s appearance on Pranit More’s show draws attention

One of the clips now making rounds online features young batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi appearing as a guest on More’s show. During the conversation, More revealed that the cricketer follows him on social media and had expressed interest in joining the show before a World Cup final.

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While interacting with Vaibhav, More joked, “Hey, you school Pakistani cricketers on the field; don’t try to school me now."

The remark triggered laughter from the audience, though the young batter appeared slightly uncomfortable as the crowd reacted.

Jokes about cricket and Babar Azam spark reactions

Throughout the segment, More praised Vaibhav’s performances at the Under-19 level and highlighted his fearless batting approach. Referring to the youngster’s success, he remarked, “Ek Bihari Sab Pe Bhari," drawing loud cheers from those in attendance.

The comedian also referenced Vaibhav’s association with health drink brand Complan before turning the discussion toward Pakistan captain Babar Azam. More joked that drinking Complan may have helped Babar increase his height but “it failed to improve his strike rate."

The punchline was met with applause from the audience during the live show.

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Social media users share mixed opinions

As the clip spread online, social media users quickly weighed in with their reactions. While some defended Vaibhav and urged him to stay focused on cricket, others criticized More’s style of comedy.

“Vaibhav bhai, please focus on cricket only. These comics come and go," one user wrote.

Another commented, “Keep Vaibhav away from Pranit and Shehbaaz. I saw him hanging out with Shehbaaz as well. These are vultures, these are like parasites who dwell on the back of successful people, suck their blood until it’s left dried. Show him the mistakes of Shaw and Chahal."

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Questioning the comedian’s popularity, another user posted, “Who’s actually finding the laughs in his show, bro?"

“Who listens to Pranit’s jokes in big 2026. He is tr@sh," another social media user remarked.

Rs 370 Biryani incident continues to haunt the comedian

The resurfaced video has emerged while More remains under criticism for a separate controversy involving comments made during one of his stand-up performances.

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In the viral Rs 370 biryani clip, an audience member recounted a dating experience involving a chicken biryani worth approximately Rs 370. The conversation later shifted toward remarks that many viewers considered disrespectful toward women, with More seen laughing during the exchange.

Following the backlash, More released a public apology, admitting that he failed to handle the situation appropriately. He acknowledged that he should have intervened and stopped the conversation rather than allowing it to continue.