'Potential Rapist': Woman Alleges Male Passenger Made Lewd Gestures On SMVT Express, Seeks Action Against Him - VIDEO

A woman has alleged that she was sexually harassed while travelling on the SMVT Express (Train No. 15228), claiming that a passenger travelling in another train made obscene gestures toward her while she was standing near the coach door during the journey.

According to her social media post, the accused was travelling in the second general coach from the engine and was reportedly headed toward Dankuni Junction. He was seen making lewd gestures at the woman.

Along with describing the incident, she shared a photograph of the man and appealed to railway authorities to identify him and initiate appropriate action.

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The woman's post quickly gained traction online, prompting widespread discussions about passenger safety and the security of women travelling on Indian trains. Many users urged authorities to investigate the allegations promptly and ensure accountability if the claims are found to be true.

Railway Seva responded saying, "Your complaint has been registered on RailMadad and complaint no. has been sent through SMS on your mobile no."

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Netizens demand strict action

The incident triggered strong reactions across social media, with users expressing concern over the safety of women in public transport.

One user wrote, "Women safety in india is a joke."

Another commented, "Potential rapist."

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A third user said, "He should be brought to a public platform and asked one simple question: If someone did the same thing to your wife or sister, what would your reaction be? The same question should also be asked to everyone saying, Why was the woman standing near the gate?"

Another user appealed directly to the authorities, writing, "I urge the Railway Department to identify this boy from Train No. 15228 SMVT Express and take appropriate action to ensure such acts are not repeated. Thank you."