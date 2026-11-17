Pope Leo Hit Near Eye By Rosary Thrown From Crowd During Peru Visit; VIDEO Goes Viral | X

Pope Leo XIV had an unexpected moment during his final public appearance in Peru on Monday when an object thrown by a member of the crowd struck him near the eye. The incident took place as the pontiff travelled in his popemobile to attend a farewell Mass at an airbase in Lima, bringing an end to his 12-day South American tour.

The 71-year-old pope, who has often attracted attention for catching objects tossed towards him by enthusiastic followers, appeared to miss his latest catch. Photographs and videos from the event showed him rubbing the area around his eye shortly after the object hit him.

Object Believed To Be A Rosary Hits Pope Near Eye

The incident occurred as Pope Leo greeted thousands of people gathered along his route to the farewell Mass. Someone from the crowd threw an object towards the moving popemobile, but instead of catching it, the pontiff was struck near his eye.

Visuals from the scene suggested that the object was a rosary, a set of prayer beads commonly carried by Catholic devotees who often seek the pope's blessings.

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Despite the unexpected incident, Leo continued greeting the crowd and proceeded with his scheduled engagements. There were no immediate indications that he had sustained any injuries.

During his sermon, the pontiff expressed gratitude to Peruvians for their warmth and hospitality throughout his six-day visit to the country, which he described as his homeland.

Pope Leo's Previous Encounters With Objects Thrown By Crowds

Pope Leo has developed a reputation for his quick reflexes and ability to catch objects offered by people during public appearances. From plush toys and flags to unexpected gifts, the pontiff has frequently been seen displaying impressive hand-eye coordination.

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One memorable moment involved Chicagoans offering him a pizza during an audience at St Peter's Square in Rome. The pope reportedly stopped to grab the pizza, making the interaction a memorable moment for those present.

However, Monday's incident was not the first time one of his attempted catches had gone wrong. During an earlier public appearance in Rome, Leo accidentally knocked into a Vatican videographer positioned at the back of his popemobile while attempting to catch an object thrown towards him.

He subsequently apologised to the camera operator after the mishap.