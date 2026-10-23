Policemen Join Public On Viral 'Zero Gravity' Amusement Ride At Mela; Video Of Their Reactions Wins Internet - WATCH | X

A video going viral on social media shows a group of people enjoying a popular fairground attraction, the Gravitron, also known as the sticky wall ride. What has caught the internet's attention, however, is the presence of a few policemen inside the ride, experiencing the thrilling attraction alongside members of the public.

While some of the policemen appear to be enjoying the experience, others look visibly nervous and scared as the ride spins at high speed. Their contrasting reactions have made the clip entertaining to watch, with the video capturing a side of police personnel that people do not always get to see while they are on duty.

Gravitron Ride Video Goes Viral On Social Media

Fairground rides are a familiar sight at melas across Indian cities, but the Gravitron has recently caught the attention of social media users, with videos of people experiencing the attraction making the rounds online.

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The sight of policemen joining the public for the ride has added another layer of entertainment to the viral clip. While some appear to be holding their nerve, others seem less comfortable as the ride picks up speed, making their reactions the highlight of the video.

The attraction is commonly found at local fairs, seasonal melas and amusement events. Its combination of speed, spinning motion and the surprising sensation of being held against a wall makes it a memorable experience for many visitors.

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What Is A Gravitron Or Sticky Wall Ride?

The Gravitron is a rotating amusement ride featuring a circular chamber with padded walls. Riders stand against the inner walls as the chamber spins rapidly. As the speed increases, centrifugal force presses them against the walls, allowing them to remain in place without needing to hold on.

As the ride reaches its operating speed, the floor may lower or move away, creating the illusion that riders are floating against the wall. This unusual sensation is what gives the attraction its popular nickname, the 'sticky wall ride'.