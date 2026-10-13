'Please Stop This Now': Madurai Influencer Asks For Diwali Gifts Online; Gets Flooded With COD Orders Worth Crores, Says He's Forced To Leave Town |

A Madurai-based Instagram influencer, Veeramani, has found himself at the centre of an unusual online prank after sharing his home address and phone number with followers, hoping to receive Diwali sweets. Instead of festive treats, he began receiving a stream of expensive cash-on-delivery (COD) parcels that he had never ordered.

The unwanted deliveries reportedly included televisions, refrigerators, washing machines and other household appliances, with one television order allegedly valued at Rs 1.69 lakh. As the situation escalated, Veeramani took to Instagram to appeal to those responsible to stop the harassment, saying that even delivery workers were suffering because of the prank.

How Diwali Sweets Request Turned Into Expensive COD Orders

Veeramani had shared his contact details on social media in the hope that followers would send him sweets during the Diwali festivities. However, the gesture reportedly backfired when people began placing fake cash-on-delivery orders using his details.

Since the parcels required payment upon delivery, the influencer was left dealing with delivery personnel arriving at his doorstep with expensive items he had never requested. The situation became increasingly difficult as multiple orders reportedly arrived within a short period.

Online claims also circulated about alleged orders for a T-90 military tank worth Rs 70 crore, an ambulance and even a rocket. However, these claims added to the confusion surrounding the incident and were not established as genuine deliveries.

'Fifteen Orders Came In Half An Hour': Influencer Appeals For Help

As the number of fake orders mounted, Veeramani began sharing videos explaining the difficulties he was facing. He highlighted how delivery workers were travelling long distances to bring parcels to his home, only to discover that the orders were unwanted.

Appealing to those behind the prank, he said, “Why are you guys doing this? The delivery boys are coming from long distances. Stop doing this. Fifteen orders came in half an hour, and I don’t have money for all of that."

The influencer also expressed frustration over being held responsible for orders he had never placed. He pointed out that delivery personnel were simply doing their jobs and were being unnecessarily dragged into the situation.

“Why should I get scolded by them? They’re working and are unnecessarily involved. I don’t have money, I am only begging. Stop doing this," he said in another video.

Veeramani Says He Is Leaving Town Amid Growing Trouble

Despite his repeated appeals, the unwanted orders reportedly continued, leaving the influencer distressed. In a subsequent video, Veeramani said he was planning to leave town as people were confronting him over the expensive parcels booked in his name.

“I’m going out of town. So many people are after me after people ordered in lakhs. They are scolding me," he said.