'Plans to form govt in Sri Lanka and Nepal': Tripura CM Biplab Deb's comment has politicos across party lines baffled

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb has time and again found mired in controversy for his bizarre take on a slew of topics. In the past, he had rewritten history with claims that Internet and satellite communication had existed in the days of the Mahabharata, and on another occasion, opined that former Miss World Diana Hayden did not represent Indian beauty.

Now, years later, he once again has politicians across party lines baffled.

Addressing a gathering of party workers in Agartala on Sunday, Deb spoke about a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah while the latter had been the BJP party President. Reminiscing about the interaction, he explained that it had come against the backdrop of the party coming to power in several states.

"In response, the minister said that Nepal and Sri Lanka are still left. He said that we have to expand the party to Sri Lanka and Nepal. We have to win there too," Deb recalled.