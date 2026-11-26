'Plan Your Funeral': Delhi Startup's Offers Last Rites Services Starting From ₹6000; Sparks Conversations Online | Representational AI image

Planning for major life events such as weddings, holidays and property purchases is common, but preparing for one's own funeral is rarely part of the conversation. A Delhi-based startup is attempting to change that by offering people the option of arranging their final rites in advance, including booking funeral services while they are still alive.

Moksh Voyage, operated by Namo Gange Wellness Private Limited, provides end-to-end funeral planning services, helping families manage the arrangements required after a loved one's death. The service aims to reduce the stress of coordinating religious rituals, transportation and cremation-related requirements at a time when relatives are dealing with grief.

From transportation to priests, startup handles funeral arrangements

Moksh Voyage offers a range of services associated with Hindu last rites, covering everything from transporting the deceased to the cremation ground to arranging the necessary materials for the rituals. Its packages include pallbearers, hearse or funeral transportation, flowers, wood and puja samagri.

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Families can also arrange priests to perform the ceremonies, along with assistance for the collection of ashes and their immersion. The company additionally offers support for post-funeral rituals, including Shraddh, and can facilitate arrangements such as boats and designated ghats for asthi visarjan.

The services are available at different price points, with packages reportedly starting at approximately Rs 6,000 and going up to nearly Rs 1.5 lakh, depending on the requirements and rituals selected.

Can you book your own funeral while alive?

One of the more unusual features of the service is its pre-planning facility. Individuals can choose to organise their own funeral arrangements beforehand, allowing them to make decisions about the rituals and services they would want instead of leaving everything to their family members.

The idea is to provide clarity and reduce last-minute decision-making for relatives, who may otherwise have to arrange multiple services within a short period.

Social media reacts to funeral planning service

The startup says its initiative follows its broader focus on community service, health, education and awareness, extending that approach to families navigating bereavement.

Currently operating in Delhi-NCR and other Indian cities, Moksh Voyage has also showcased its services at the India International Trade Fair.

The concept has sparked conversations online. One user said, "It is a very helpful and seamless service during the time of grief, when the family members of the deceased are not in an emotional state to handle the arrangements. It just makes the entire process easier for the family of the deceased specially if its a metro city."

Another said, "Chalo ab Marne ki chinta nahi rahi mujhe... Kandha dene keliye 4 log mil jayege."

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