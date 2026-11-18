Pit Bull Bites LAPD Officer During Woman’s Arrest Near Skid Row; Dramatic Incident Caught On Camera - WATCH |

A routine police arrest in downtown Los Angeles took a dramatic turn when a pit bull attacked and bit a police officer as he attempted to detain a woman near the city's Skid Row area on Thursday. The incident, which involved a heated confrontation between the officer, the woman and a bystander, was captured on video and has since drawn attention online.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the incident occurred near the intersection of 6th and Wall streets. Authorities confirmed that the woman was arrested following the confrontation, while the injured officer was taken to a hospital for medical treatment. Police have not disclosed the reason behind the woman's arrest.

Video Shows Pit Bull Attacking Officer During Arrest

Footage recorded by YouTuber Rome300la shows the officer attempting to take the woman into custody as she holds the leash of a pit bull. The situation quickly escalates as the woman resists the arrest, leading to a physical struggle between the two.

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At one point, the officer is seen pulling the woman's hair while trying to restrain her. Meanwhile, another man approaches and attempts to intervene by taking control of the dog's leash.

As the confrontation continues, the pit bull can be heard barking aggressively. The man repeatedly tells the officer, "no" and "I got him," while the woman is heard shouting, "let him go."

The officer eventually grabs the leash, which the woman is also holding. During the struggle over the dog, the animal suddenly lunges and bites the officer.

Bystander Tries To Protect Dog As Situation Escalates

The video further shows the man attempting to position himself between the officer, the woman and the dog. He can be heard pleading with the officer not to hurt the animal as tensions rise.

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Moments later, the woman attempts to flee with the dog, prompting the officer to chase after them. During the pursuit, the officer loses his footing and falls to the ground. The bystander then takes hold of the dog's leash and runs away with the animal.

Describing the incident, Rome300la said he was taken aback by how quickly the situation spiralled out of control.

"I felt shocked that all of this was unfolding, even more shocked that this was happening right in front of a police station," he said.

Woman Arrested, Dog Taken Into Animal Services Custody

Following the incident, LAPD confirmed that the woman was successfully arrested and the injured officer was transported to a hospital for treatment.

The pit bull was later located and handed over to the custody of Los Angeles Animal Services. Authorities have not shared further details about the dog's condition or whether any additional action will be taken.

The dramatic footage has brought attention to the unpredictable nature of the confrontation, which unfolded during an attempted arrest in one of downtown Los Angeles' most widely known neighbourhoods.