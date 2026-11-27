Pineapple-Laden Vehicle Overturns In Thiruvananthapuram, Locals Team Up To Help Collect Scattered Fruits; Viral Video Wins Hearts - WATCH |

A video showing a group of residents in Kerala coming together to help a vehicle owner after an accident has caught the attention of social media users. The locals not only helped turn an overturned vehicle upright but also joined hands to collect the pineapples scattered across the road.

The incident reportedly took place in Pallichal, Thiruvananthapuram. The video, shared by the Instagram account Renjith Creates, captures the heartwarming response of people who stopped to assist instead of simply walking or driving past the accident site.

Kerala Locals Join Hands To Lift Overturned Vehicle

The footage begins with a pineapple-laden vehicle lying on its side along the roadside. Following the mishap, its cargo had spilled onto the road, leaving the driver and others with the task of recovering the scattered produce.

However, several locals soon gathered at the spot and began helping. The video shows multiple people positioning themselves around the vehicle and pushing it together in an attempt to bring it back onto its wheels.

Their combined effort eventually helped restore the vehicle to an upright position, allowing them to move on to the next task.

People Collect Scattered Pineapples And Reload Them

With the vehicle back on its wheels, the locals turned their attention to the pineapples lying across the road. Several people were seen picking up the fruit and placing it back inside the vehicle.

What could have meant additional trouble and losses for the vehicle owner turned into a relatively manageable situation, thanks to the timely intervention of the people present at the scene.

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The video has been gaining traction on social media, with viewers appreciating the locals for their spontaneous act of kindness. Many pointed out how the residents came together without hesitation to help strangers during an unexpected situation.

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