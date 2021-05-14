Pineapple and orange flavoured cow urine? Netizens horrified as photos of bizarre product go viral

Over the years, much has been said about the benefits of cow urine and other related products. It's benefits have been extolled by thousands - from MLAs to actors, with some even claiming that it can ward off COVID-19. But would you consider having it as a flavoured drink?

Now, it does not matter where you fall in the debate about the effectiveness of drinking cow urine. Both critics and fans would probably agree that it is considered to be a medicinal concoction, as opposed to a recreational drink that one turns to for it's taste. And so, as a Twitter user shared images of "flavoured" cow urine, netizens were suitably horrified.

The image showed three packages, each a different flavour of cow urine. The 250 ml boxes appear to come in orange and pineapple flavours, with a 'pure' option thrown in for the less experimental among us. The comments section did not give any indication as to how they might taste.

It is unclear when or where this picture was taken, and we feel compelled to note here that we could not independently verify the existence of these flavourful liquids online. The pure edition, by the way, seems to be available even on Amazon, with several brands to choose from.