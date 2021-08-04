Photos: Lovlina Borgohain ready for boxing semi-final at Tokyo Olympics; lamps lit in Assam's Chirang, netizens pray

Speaking to ANI, Chirang District Sports Officer said that Lovlina Borgohain is the only girl from Assam who is participating in Olympics.

"The Chirang district students of sports association are lighting the lamp and prayed for her victory. She will today play semi-finals after she qualifies she will also play finals," District Sports Officer said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lit an earthen lamp at Nehru Stadium in Guwahati and prayed for the boxer.