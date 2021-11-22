e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 05:23 PM IST

Photo of MS Dhoni watching Shahrukh Khan's last-ball six goes viral; Twitter says 'finisher watching finisher finishing in style'

FPJ Web Desk
Photo of MS Dhoni watching Shahrukh Khan's last-ball six goes viral; Twitter says 'finisher watching finisher finishing in style' | Twitter/@ChennaiIPL

Photo of MS Dhoni watching Shahrukh Khan's last-ball six goes viral; Twitter says 'finisher watching finisher finishing in style' | Twitter/@ChennaiIPL

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday shared a picture of former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni watching the final of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. In the viral picture, MS Dhoni can be seen keenly watching Tamil Nadu batter Shahrukh Khan hitting a six off the last ball to help his team win the tournament.

Shahrukh Khan smashed a huge six when five runs were needed against Karnataka in the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Delhi at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The right-handed batter's 33-run cameo off 15 balls helped Tamil Nadu win the thrilling final by four wickets.

Meanwhile, Twitter users had some amazing reactions to the viral picture. "Finisher watching finisher finishing in style," a Twitter user wrote. "Please buy him in the auction, if he's available, he can be a good middle order batsman for csk and also he's young so can give csk atleast 4-5 yrs," wrote another Twitter user.

Check out the reactions below:

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 05:23 PM IST
