Pet Donkey 'HeeHaw' Shot Dead By Georgia Police Officer During Missing Child Search; Newly Released Bodycam Footage Shows Final Moments |

Newly released bodycam footage has captured the moments a Georgia police officer shot and killed a family's beloved pet donkey, HeeHaw, while responding to a missing child report. The footage shows the small donkey approaching officers before one attempts to use a Taser and another opens fire, leaving the animal critically injured.

The incident came out on September 1, 2026, has left HeeHaw's owner, Hannah Israel, devastated. While the officer reportedly claimed the donkey was charging at police, Israel maintains that the animal was simply approaching people out of affection.

Bodycam Footage Captures Donkey Approaching Officers Before Shooting

According to reports, the shooting occurred at Elsberry Riding and Farm in Cedartown, Georgia, as police officers searched for a missing child.

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The newly released footage shows HeeHaw moving towards the officers in the pasture. One officer appears to attempt to use a Taser before another officer fires a gun at the donkey. HeeHaw then runs away from the officers before collapsing in the field.

Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsom confirmed that bodycam footage of the incident existed and that he had reviewed it. However, he declined to comment on the specific circumstances surrounding the shooting, citing the ongoing investigation.

"I will confirm body cam video exists. I have viewed it, but I won't comment as to what it portrays, to respect the investigation that that state agency," Chief Newsom said.

Police later confirmed that the missing child had been found at a church near the pasture where HeeHaw was shot.

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'He Was My Kid': Owner Recalls Raising HeeHaw From Birth

Israel, who raised HeeHaw from just an hour after his birth, described the donkey as a member of her family. She said she bottle-fed and cared for him from the beginning, developing a close bond with the animal.

"He was my kid," she said. "I bottle-raised him from one hour old."

Recalling HeeHaw's friendly nature, Israel said the donkey would excitedly approach people whenever he saw them. She believes his affectionate behaviour may have contributed to the tragic incident, as he was accustomed to approaching humans without fear.

"Every time he saw somebody, he would run up and bray, and they do a really goofy sound, and because he loved people, and he thought he was a person, he slept in my bed for the first three months of his life," Israel said.

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The owner has disputed the suggestion that HeeHaw was acting aggressively, maintaining that his approach towards the officers was consistent with his usual behaviour around people.

Officer Placed On Administrative Leave As Investigation Continues

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave while the Georgia Department of Agriculture Law Enforcement division investigates the incident.

Authorities have not publicly disclosed all the circumstances that led to the decision to shoot the donkey. The investigation is expected to examine the incident, including the available bodycam footage.

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Fundraiser Raises Over $119,000 In HeeHaw's Name

Following HeeHaw's death, Israel received an outpouring of support from people moved by the story. An online fundraiser reportedly raised more than $119,000 to establish a foundation in the donkey's name.

The proposed foundation is intended to honour HeeHaw's memory, turning the family's loss into an effort to preserve his legacy.