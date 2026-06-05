'This Is So Disgusting': Mumbai Auto Driver's Sexual Comment To Female Passenger Sparks Outrage Online; Police Responds

A disturbing incident involving an auto-rickshaw driver in Mumbai has sparked widespread outrage after a video surfaced online showing the driver allegedly making sexually explicit remarks to a female passenger.

The controversy gained momentum after a post on X (formerly Twitter) shared details from a young woman's Instagram story. In the clip, the auto driver can allegedly be heard saying, “pe**s ekdum strong ho gaya hai, aap khud dekhiye, ek baar haath lagakar dekhiye,” as the woman exits the vehicle.

The video quickly spread across social media platforms, drawing strong reactions from users who condemned the driver's alleged behaviour and demanded action from authorities.

Social media post draws attention

The viral post described the incident in explicit terms and tagged law enforcement authorities, urging them to intervene.

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“This autowala is saying

‘AB PENIS JYADA STRONG AUR BADA HO GAYA HAI, CHUKAR DEKHO’

to a girl.

This is her ID. This is her INSTA story.

@MumbaiPolice

any action?”

As the post gained traction, thousands of users weighed in on the incident, expressing concern over women's safety in public spaces.

Mumbai police respond

Following the online backlash, Mumbai Police acknowledged the complaint and initiated contact with the person who shared the post.

“We have followed you. Please share your contact details in DM,” the police department replied through its official social media account.

While authorities have not publicly disclosed further details, the response was welcomed by many users who called for a thorough investigation into the matter.

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Debate over women's safety in public transport

The incident reignited discussions surrounding harassment faced by women while using public transport. Many social media users said the episode challenged Mumbai's reputation as one of India's safer cities for women commuters.

“this is shocking, Mumbai is supposed to be safest city for females in india,” one user wrote.

Another commented, “This is the reason i have left Using Public Transport Long ago. Sick mentality.”

Several users pointed out that even verbal harassment can leave lasting psychological effects on victims and should be treated seriously.

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“This is so disgusting however, Thank GOD she literally got a recording of this because indians want women to wear a body cam 24×7 so they have satisfactory ‘proof’ and could listen to the story of ‘both sides,’” another user wrote.

Claims and counterclaims surface online

As the discussion intensified, some social media users questioned the authenticity of the video and claimed the interaction may have been staged. These claims remain unverified.

“She paid the rickshaw driver to say it no rickshaw driver would say penis, btw fyi she has deleted that reel lmaoo, using innocent men for views hahaha only a pa***ta can do that,” one user alleged.

No evidence has been publicly presented to support these claims, and authorities have not indicated that the complaint is fabricated.

Note: FPJ could not verify the authenticity of the viral video