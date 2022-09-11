Peppa Pig, a children's programme, introduces the first LGBT characters ever | Twitter (Alice De-Warrenne)

Once more, Peppa Pig is at it. The beloved children's programme has debuted its first homosexual characters, two lesbian polar bears, after repeatedly fat-shaming Daddy Pig.

A new episode called "Families" has Penny Polar Bear telling Peppa about her two mothers, "One mummy is a doctor and one mummy cooks spaghetti... I love spaghetti."

OH MY GOD GAY RIGHTS IN PEPPA PIG REAL?!?!?!?? https://t.co/CLVyli19BV — ☆Bunner☆☽☾CEO of #frieraser🪗 (@bunnerscrib28) September 8, 2022

This could pave the way for fathers, who have long been stigmatised by Peppa's slogan, "Silly Daddy," to demand a revision of Daddy Pig's portrayal as being slothful, forgetful, and somewhat worthless.