Peppa Pig, a children's programme, introduces the first LGBT characters ever

A new episode called "Families" has Penny Polar Bear telling Peppa about her two mothers, "One mummy is a doctor and one mummy cooks spaghetti... I love spaghetti."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 11, 2022, 01:33 PM IST
article-image
Peppa Pig, a children's programme, introduces the first LGBT characters ever | Twitter (Alice De-Warrenne)

Once more, Peppa Pig is at it. The beloved children's programme has debuted its first homosexual characters, two lesbian polar bears, after repeatedly fat-shaming Daddy Pig.

This could pave the way for fathers, who have long been stigmatised by Peppa's slogan, "Silly Daddy," to demand a revision of Daddy Pig's portrayal as being slothful, forgetful, and somewhat worthless.

