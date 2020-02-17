Peak Male Entitlement: This upper-caste dude wants a 'rich & working girl' despite being unemployed

In a country like India, caste is a still a major factor, especially when it comes to marriage but this does not come off as a surprise any more.

Now, one may say that "only uneducated" people bring up the caste factor. But no, education has nothing to do with their thoughts. Education can only make you aware of a myriad of issues. If you still think that only uneducated bring the caste factor, we know a quite educated person who can prove otherwise.

Here's an insight into an upper-caste Indian male desire.

Dr Abhinao Kumar, who is a dentist by profession, published an ad looking for a potential Brahmin girl for him. Well, this "highly educated" person also demands to marry a girl who is rich and employed while he is still unemployed. Isn't demanding a "rich" girl too much to ask for? That's not the only problematic part in the ad.

He is also looking for a woman who is "extremely patriotic towards India and has a keen desire to increase India's military and sports capabilities."

Well, this guy is quite demanding. He is also looking for an extremist but compassionate, an expert in child-raising and an excellent cook.

Here are his deets:

"BRAHMIN Dr Abhinao Kumar, BDS, 5'8" (Presently not working) DOB 2.4. 1989, Time of Birth-9.45 am, Place of Birth-Bhagalpur, Bihar, Caste-Brahmin, Gohtra-Bhardawaj) wany any very fair, beautiful, very loyal, very trustworthy, loving, caring, brave, powerful, rich extremely PATRIOTIC TO INDIA WITH A KEEN DESIRE TO INCREASE INDIA'S MILITARY AND SPORTS CAPABILITIES, an extremist but compassionate, an expert in child raising and an excellent cook, Indian Hindu Brahmin working girl from Jharkhand or Bihar. SAMPURNA KUNDLI MILAN & 36 GUNAS MATCHING MUST.

M: 8521144946 talk only by SMS, I won't receive calls

email-Abhinaokumar21@rediffmail.com Not hurrying on marriage."